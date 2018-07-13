James SherlockAustralian guitarist
James Sherlock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a21d02e6-cf95-4703-933a-2ad6ed4f49c0
James Sherlock Tracks
Sort by
Les Champs (from Lieux retrouvés)
Thomas Adès
Les Champs (from Lieux retrouvés)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yd.jpglink
Les Champs (from Lieux retrouvés)
Last played on
Nicole's Theme from Tender is the night
Richard Rodney Bennett
Nicole's Theme from Tender is the night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt5q.jpglink
Nicole's Theme from Tender is the night
Last played on
Hymn of St Columba for chorus and organ
Benjamin Britten
Hymn of St Columba for chorus and organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Hymn of St Columba for chorus and organ
Choir
Last played on
A Celtic Blessing
English Chamber Orchestra
A Celtic Blessing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Celtic Blessing
Last played on
The Call of Wisdom
Will Todd
The Call of Wisdom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbc02.jpglink
The Call of Wisdom
Last played on
Hodie!
Alexander L'Estrange
Hodie!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hfc3.jpglink
Hodie!
Choir
Last played on
O Waly, Waly
Benjamin Britten
O Waly, Waly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
O Waly, Waly
The lads in their hundreds (A Shropshire Lad)
George Butterworth
The lads in their hundreds (A Shropshire Lad)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypk.jpglink
The lads in their hundreds (A Shropshire Lad)
A Shropshire Lad - Loveliest of Trees
George Butterworth
A Shropshire Lad - Loveliest of Trees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypk.jpglink
A Shropshire Lad - Loveliest of Trees
Sanctus
Tenebrae
Sanctus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r952p.jpglink
Sanctus
Last played on
Celtic Blessing from Lust Veritas
English Chamber Orchestra
Celtic Blessing from Lust Veritas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hfc3.jpglink
Celtic Blessing from Lust Veritas
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Henley Festival with Blake & Dame Shirley Bassey
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewrrzc
Henley Festival
2016-07-09T02:04:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03ynn7v.jpg
9
Jul
2016
Henley Festival with Blake & Dame Shirley Bassey
Henley Festival
Back to artist