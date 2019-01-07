Frankie AvalonAmerican actor, singer. Born 18 September 1940
Frankie Avalon
1940-09-18
Frankie Avalon Biography (Wikipedia)
Frankie Avalon (born Francis Thomas Avallone; September 18, 1940) is an American actor, singer, and former teen idol. Avalon had 31 charted U.S. Billboard singles from 1958 to late 1962, including the number one hits "Venus" and "Why" in 1959.
Frankie Avalon Tracks
Beauty School Dropout
Beauty School Dropout
Why
Why
I'll Wait For You
I'll Wait For You
Ginger Bread
Ginger Bread
Ballad Of The Alamo
Ballad Of The Alamo
Venus
Venus
Just Ask Your Heart
Just Ask Your Heart
De De Dinah
De De Dinah
Swingin' On A Rainbow
Swingin' On A Rainbow
Don't Throw Away All Those Teardrops
Don't Throw Away All Those Teardrops
A Boy Without A Girl
A Boy Without A Girl
Frankie Avalon Links
