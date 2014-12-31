Dean WarehamBorn 1 August 1963
Dean Wareham
1963-08-01
Dean Wareham Biography (Wikipedia)
Dean Wareham (born 1 August 1963) is an American musician and actor who formed the band Galaxie 500 in 1987. He left Galaxie 500 in April 1991 and founded the band Luna. Since Luna's breakup in 2005, Wareham has released albums with fellow Luna bandmate (and wife) Britta Phillips (see Dean and Britta). They also work as film composers, notably on the Noah Baumbach films The Squid and the Whale and Mistress America. He released a self-titled album in 2014 and reformed Luna in 2015.
Dean Wareham Tracks
Beat the Devil
Dean Wareham
Beat the Devil
Beat the Devil
Last played on
The Dancer Disappears
Dean Wareham
The Dancer Disappears
The Dancer Disappears
Last played on
Love Is Not A Roof Against the Rain
Dean Wareham
Love Is Not A Roof Against the Rain
Love Is Not A Roof Against the Rain
Last played on
She Went Walking In The Rain
Dean Wareham
She Went Walking In The Rain
She Went Walking In The Rain
Last played on
Babes In The Wood
Dean Wareham
Babes In The Wood
Babes In The Wood
Last played on
Love is Colder than Death
Dean Wareham
Love is Colder than Death
Love is Colder than Death
Last played on
The Dealiest Day Since The Invasion Began
Dean Wareham
The Dealiest Day Since The Invasion Began
The Dealiest Day Since The Invasion Began
Last played on
