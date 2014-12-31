Dean Wareham (born 1 August 1963) is an American musician and actor who formed the band Galaxie 500 in 1987. He left Galaxie 500 in April 1991 and founded the band Luna. Since Luna's breakup in 2005, Wareham has released albums with fellow Luna bandmate (and wife) Britta Phillips (see Dean and Britta). They also work as film composers, notably on the Noah Baumbach films The Squid and the Whale and Mistress America. He released a self-titled album in 2014 and reformed Luna in 2015.