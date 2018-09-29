Борис АбальянBorn 28 October 1947
Boris Abalyan (born 1947) is a Russian choir conductor. He founded the Lege Artis Chamber Choir in 1987 and is its chief conductor. He teaches conducting at Saint Petersburg Conservatory and the Rimsky-Korsakov College of Music.
Concerto for chorus No.34: Let God Arise, Let His Enemies Be Scattered
Dmitry Bortniansky
