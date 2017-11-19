Kreisler String Orchestra
Kreisler String Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a212f689-4301-4d2b-b357-004f34d01849
Tracks
Sort by
Variations On A Theme Of Frank Bridge: Moto Perpetuo
Benjamin Britten
Variations On A Theme Of Frank Bridge: Moto Perpetuo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Variations On A Theme Of Frank Bridge: Moto Perpetuo
Last played on
Variations On A Theme Of Frank Bridge: Funeral March
Benjamin Britten
Variations On A Theme Of Frank Bridge: Funeral March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Variations On A Theme Of Frank Bridge: Funeral March
Last played on
Simple Symphony - Sentimental Sarabande
Kreisler String Orchestra
Simple Symphony - Sentimental Sarabande
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simple Symphony - Sentimental Sarabande
Last played on
SIMPLE SYMPHONY: BOISTEROUS BOURREE
Kreisler String Orchestra
SIMPLE SYMPHONY: BOISTEROUS BOURREE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SIMPLE SYMPHONY: BOISTEROUS BOURREE
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist