Mr. Leo
1990-08-08
Mr. Leo Biography
Fonyuy Leonard Nsohburinka is a Cameroonian singer,(born August 21, 1990), who is well known by his stage name Mr.Leo, he rose to fame after his single "E go betta" a hit aired in most Radio/TV stations in the country. Mr. Leo is an award-winning artist, In 2016, he received 3 awards at the Balafon Music Awards 2016 edition in Song of the Year, Revelation of the Year and Best Male Artist. He was nominated for the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos, Nigeria 2017 edition in the category of Best Male Central Africa,. As part of his career, in March 2017 he became the brand ambassador of Itel Mobile in Cameroon.
Kerozen
Nanko (feat. Mr. Leo)
