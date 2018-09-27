DoeIndie-punk band from London UK. Formed January 2013
Doe
2013-01
Doe Biography (Wikipedia)
Doe (/dəʊ/, previously stylised as DOE) is an indie rock band from London, UK consisting of Nicola Leel (guitar, vocals), Jake Popyura (drums, vocals) and Dean Smithers (guitar). The band has released two studio albums, and toured the UK, Europe and the US.
Doe Tracks
Labour Like I Do
Doe
Labour Like I Do
Labour Like I Do
Heated
Doe
Heated
Heated
