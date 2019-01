Doe (/dəʊ/, previously stylised as DOE) is an indie rock band from London, UK consisting of Nicola Leel (guitar, vocals), Jake Popyura (drums, vocals) and Dean Smithers (guitar). The band has released two studio albums, and toured the UK, Europe and the US.

