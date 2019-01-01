NickiGerman Schlager. Born 2 November 1966
Nicki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-11-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a20ed83a-c2b7-4fee-a37c-51af57cb7a66
Nicki Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicki (born Doris Andrea Hrda on November 2, 1966 in the town of Plattling (in the Deggendorf district of Bavaria, Germany) is a German pop singer and composer. She currently lives with her life partner and their two daughters in Plattling.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nicki Tracks
Sort by
Hot (feat. Nicki & Navi)
Full Crate
Hot (feat. Nicki & Navi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stnjd.jpglink
Hot (feat. Nicki & Navi)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Nicki Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist