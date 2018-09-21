Bascom Lamar LunsfordBorn 21 March 1882. Died 4 September 1973
Bascom Lamar Lunsford
1882-03-21
Bascom Lamar Lunsford Biography (Wikipedia)
Bascom Lamar Lunsford (March 21, 1882 – September 4, 1973) was a lawyer, folklorist, and performer of traditional (folk and country) music from western North Carolina. He was often known by the nickname "Minstrel of the Appalachians."
Dry Bones (Mixtape)
I Wish I Was A Mole In The Ground
I Wish I Was a Mole In the Ground
Poor Jesse James
