Rod JonesBorn 3 December 1976
Rod Jones
1976-12-03
Rod Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Rodric Iwan Pryce Jones (born 3 December 1976) is an English guitarist, singer and songwriter.
He is best known as a founding member of Scottish indie rock band Idlewild, with whom he has co-written and recorded six studio albums. Jones has released two solo albums and also currently fronts rock band The Birthday Suit. He is also a co-creator of the ongoing musical project, The Fruit Tree Foundation.
Rod Jones Tracks
Like a Clown
Rod Jones
Like a Clown
Like a Clown
Do You Ever?
Rod Jones
Do You Ever?
Do You Ever?
Wonderful
Rod Jones
Wonderful
Wonderful
Black is the Colour
Rod Jones
Black is the Colour
Black is the Colour
Taking You To Heart
Rod Jones
Taking You To Heart
Taking You To Heart
