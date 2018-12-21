Le Trio Joubran (Arabic: الثلاثي جبران‎) is an oud trio playing traditional Palestinian music. The trio consists of the brothers Samir, Wissam, and Adnan Joubran, originally from the city of Nazareth, now dividing their time between Nazareth, Ramallah and Paris. The Joubran brothers come from a well-known family with a rich artistic heritage. Their mother, Ibtisam Hanna Joubran, sang the Muwashahat (poems that originated in Arab Spain) while their father, Hatem, is among the most renowned stringed-instrument makers in Palestine and in the Arab world. They are the first oud trio.