Le Trio Joubran
2004
Le Trio Joubran Biography
Le Trio Joubran (Arabic: الثلاثي جبران) is an oud trio playing traditional Palestinian music. The trio consists of the brothers Samir, Wissam, and Adnan Joubran, originally from the city of Nazareth, now dividing their time between Nazareth, Ramallah and Paris. The Joubran brothers come from a well-known family with a rich artistic heritage. Their mother, Ibtisam Hanna Joubran, sang the Muwashahat (poems that originated in Arab Spain) while their father, Hatem, is among the most renowned stringed-instrument makers in Palestine and in the Arab world. They are the first oud trio.
Le Trio Joubran Tracks
Carry The Earth
Carry The Earth
Carry The Earth
Our Final Songs
Our Final Songs
Our Final Songs
The Long March (feat. Mohammad Motamedi)
The Long March (feat. Mohammad Motamedi)
The Long March (feat. Mohammad Motamedi)
The Hanging Moon
The Hanging Moon
The Hanging Moon
Nawwar
Nawwar
Nawwar
Laytana
Laytana
Laytana
Sama-Sounounou
Sama-Sounounou
Sama-Sounounou
Safar el 3 Oud
Safar el 3 Oud
Safar el 3 Oud
Sama Cordoba
Sama Cordoba
Sama Cordoba
Asfâr (Journeys, excerpt)
Asfâr (Journeys, excerpt)
Asfâr (Journeys, excerpt)
Douja
Douja
Douja
Massar
Massar
Massar
Asfar
Asfar
Asfar
Nawwar (4:34)
Nawwar (4:34)
Nawwar (4:34)
Misage
Misage
Misage
Majaz
Majaz
Majaz
Upcoming Events
3
Feb
2019
Le Trio Joubran
Barbican Centre, London, UK
Le Trio Joubran Links
