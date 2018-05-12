Frijid PinkFormed 1967. Disbanded 1975
Frijid Pink
1967
Frijid Pink Biography (Wikipedia)
Frijid Pink is an American rock band, formed in Detroit in 1967, best known for their 1970 rendition of "House of the Rising Sun".
The initial line-up of the band included drummer Richard Stevers, guitarist Gary Ray Thompson, bassist Tom Harris, lead singer Tom Beaudry (aka Kelly Green), and later added Larry Zelanka as off-staff keyboardist. On their album, All Pink Inside, the line-up was Craig Webb, guitar, Larry Popolizio, bass, Rick Stevers, drums, and Jo Baker harp/vocal, with the addition of Rockin' Reggie Vincent, vocals, and David Ahlers, piano. Over 35 years would pass before the next album would be released.
House Of The Rising Sun
