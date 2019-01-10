Glenn Alan Medeiros (born June 24, 1970) is an American singer and songwriter of Portuguese descent who achieved chart success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He is best known on the national and international music scene for his 1987 global smash, "Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You", and "She Ain't Worth It", a US chart-topper in 1990, and has remained regularly involved in the musical industry in his home State of Hawaii (to include several headliner and related musical variety shows in Waikiki) long after achieving global success decades ago.

After his musical career peaked, he taught and was vice-principal at the Maryknoll School, a parochial school in Honolulu, Hawaii, and as a Professor at Chaminade University, a well-established private Marianist University which shares grounds with Saint Louis School. On July 1, 2015, Medeiros became the Head of School/Principal of Saint Louis School in Honolulu and in 2017 its President/CEO.