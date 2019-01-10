Glenn MedeirosBorn 24 June 1970
Glenn Medeiros Biography (Wikipedia)
Glenn Alan Medeiros (born June 24, 1970) is an American singer and songwriter of Portuguese descent who achieved chart success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He is best known on the national and international music scene for his 1987 global smash, "Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You", and "She Ain't Worth It", a US chart-topper in 1990, and has remained regularly involved in the musical industry in his home State of Hawaii (to include several headliner and related musical variety shows in Waikiki) long after achieving global success decades ago.
After his musical career peaked, he taught and was vice-principal at the Maryknoll School, a parochial school in Honolulu, Hawaii, and as a Professor at Chaminade University, a well-established private Marianist University which shares grounds with Saint Louis School. On July 1, 2015, Medeiros became the Head of School/Principal of Saint Louis School in Honolulu and in 2017 its President/CEO.
Glenn Medeiros Tracks
Sort by
nothing's gonna
She Ain't Worth It (feat. Bobby Brown)
She Ain't Worth It
Glenn Medeiros Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jason Donovan and his Amazing Midlife Crisis!
-
"I was busy at that time!" - Jason Donovan plays his own board game from 1989
-
How does Michael Bolton keep things interesting when performing?
-
Michael Bolton: "I signed with Epic Records when I was 16...18 years later I had my first hit!"
-
Jason Donovan: “You never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory, so it’s great to revisit Ten Good Reasons."
-
Let's Rock Southampton: Jason Donovan
-
Jason Donovan Live in Session
-
Michael Bolton chats to Steve Wright
-
Richard Marx chats to Steve Wright