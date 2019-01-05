Joe Cutler
1968
Joe Cutler Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Cutler (born London, 1968) is a British composer who studied music at the Universities of Huddersfield and Durham, before a scholarship at the Chopin Academy in Warsaw, Poland. He has taught composition at the Birmingham Conservatoire since 2000, and since 2005 he has been the Head of Composition there. He is also the co-founder of the instrumental ensemble Noszferatu.
