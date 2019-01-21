Rodney CrowellBorn 7 August 1950
Rodney Crowell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06fnlbv.jpg
1950-08-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a201fa9d-5896-423d-b629-327228c62a7c
Rodney Crowell Biography (Wikipedia)
Rodney Crowell (born August 7, 1950) is an American musician, known primarily for his work as a singer and songwriter in country music. Crowell has had five number one singles on Hot Country Songs, all from his 1988 album Diamonds & Dirt. He has also written songs and produced for other artists.
He was influenced by songwriters Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt. Crowell played guitar and sang for three years in Emmylou Harris' "Hot Band".
He has won two Grammy Awards in his career, one in 1990 for Best Country Song for the song "After All This Time" and one in 2014 Best Americana Album for his album "Old Yellow Moon".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rodney Crowell Performances & Interviews
- Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell speak to Bob Harrishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015rwz6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015rwz6.jpg2013-03-31T19:00:00.000ZHear clips from Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell in session for Bob Harris.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015ryqk
Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell speak to Bob Harris
Rodney Crowell Tracks
Sort by
She's Crazy For Leaving
Rodney Crowell
She's Crazy For Leaving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
She's Crazy For Leaving
Last played on
Lovin' All Night
Rodney Crowell
Lovin' All Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Lovin' All Night
Last played on
Christmas In New York
Rodney Crowell
Christmas In New York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Christmas In New York
Last played on
Christmas For The Blues
Rodney Crowell
Christmas For The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Christmas For The Blues
Last played on
Come Christmas
Rodney Crowell
Come Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Come Christmas
Last played on
Glasgow Girl
Rodney Crowell
Glasgow Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Glasgow Girl
Last played on
Let's Skip Christmas This Year
Rodney Crowell
Let's Skip Christmas This Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Let's Skip Christmas This Year
Last played on
Shelter From The Storm
Rodney Crowell
Shelter From The Storm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Shelter From The Storm
Last played on
I Couldn't Leave You If I Tried
Rodney Crowell
I Couldn't Leave You If I Tried
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
I Couldn't Leave You If I Tried
Last played on
Invitation to the Blues
Emmylou Harris
Invitation to the Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Invitation to the Blues
Last played on
I Walk The Line (Revisited)
Johnny Cash
I Walk The Line (Revisited)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbn.jpglink
I Walk The Line (Revisited)
Last played on
Come Sundown
Rodney Crowell
Come Sundown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Come Sundown
Last played on
No Memories Hanging Around
Emmylou Harris
No Memories Hanging Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
No Memories Hanging Around
Last played on
I Walk The Line (revisited)
Rodney Crowell
I Walk The Line (revisited)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
I Walk The Line (revisited)
Last played on
Ballad Of a Teenage Queen
Rodney Crowell
Ballad Of a Teenage Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Ballad Of a Teenage Queen
Last played on
Dark Angel (feat. Rodney Crowell)
Gretchen Peters
Dark Angel (feat. Rodney Crowell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Dark Angel (feat. Rodney Crowell)
Last played on
Highway 17
Rodney Crowell
Highway 17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Highway 17
Last played on
It's Not For Me To Judge
Rodney Crowell
It's Not For Me To Judge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
It's Not For Me To Judge
Last played on
Back When We Were Beautiful
Emmylou Harris
Back When We Were Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Back When We Were Beautiful
Last played on
I Walked The Line
Rodney Crowell
I Walked The Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
I Walked The Line
Last played on
Hanging Up My Heart
Emmylou Harris
Hanging Up My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Hanging Up My Heart
Last played on
Shame On The Moon
Rodney Crowell
Shame On The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Shame On The Moon
Last played on
Earthbound
Rodney Crowell
Earthbound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Earthbound
Last played on
Here We Are
Emmylou Harris
Here We Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Here We Are
Last played on
Stars on the Water
Rodney Crowell
Stars on the Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Stars on the Water
Last played on
Leaving Louisiana In The Broad Daylight
Rodney Crowell
Leaving Louisiana In The Broad Daylight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
It Aint Over Yet (Live)
Rodney Crowell
It Aint Over Yet (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
'Til I Gain Control Again
Rodney Crowell
'Til I Gain Control Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Stuff That Works (Live)
Rodney Crowell
Stuff That Works (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Earth Bound (Live)
Rodney Crowell
Earth Bound (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Earth Bound (Live)
If You Lived Here You'd Be Home Now
Emmylou Harris
If You Lived Here You'd Be Home Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
If You Lived Here You'd Be Home Now
Last played on
Please Remember Me
Rodney Crowell
Please Remember Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Please Remember Me
Last played on
Tennessee Wedding
Rodney Crowell
Tennessee Wedding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Tennessee Wedding
Last played on
It Ain't over
Rodney Crowell
It Ain't over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
It Ain't over
Last played on
Crimson Underground
Lera Lynn
Crimson Underground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Crimson Underground
Last played on
After All This Time
Rodney Crowell
After All This Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
After All This Time
Last played on
Ridin' Out the Storm
Rodney Crowell
Ridin' Out the Storm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Ridin' Out the Storm
Still Learning How to Fly
Rodney Crowell
Still Learning How to Fly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Still Learning How to Fly
Come On Funny Feelin'
Rodney Crowell
Come On Funny Feelin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
Come On Funny Feelin'
Rodney Crowell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist