Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048cw9d.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2019e51-9ce1-4c14-98d0-25428761e9f0
Tracks
Sort by
King Porter Stamp
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
King Porter Stamp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
King Porter Stamp
Last played on
Sing, Sing, Sing
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Sing, Sing, Sing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Sing, Sing, Sing
Last played on
Hooray for Hollywood
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Hooray for Hollywood
Last played on
We'll Meet Again
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
We'll Meet Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
We'll Meet Again
Last played on
And The Angels Sing (Live)
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
And The Angels Sing (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
And The Angels Sing (Live)
Last played on
Bach Goes To Town
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Bach Goes To Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Bach Goes To Town
Last played on
Sing, Sing, Sing (With A Swing)
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Sing, Sing, Sing (With A Swing)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Its Only a Paper Moon
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Its Only a Paper Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Its Only a Paper Moon
Last played on
Christopher Columbus
Leon "Chu" Berry
Christopher Columbus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Christopher Columbus
Last played on
Symphony
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Symphony
Last played on
Four Brothers
Anita O’Day
Four Brothers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cvpc.jpglink
Four Brothers
Last played on
Goody Goody (feat. Helen Ward)
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Goody Goody (feat. Helen Ward)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ncpwg.jpglink
Goody Goody (feat. Helen Ward)
Last played on
Down South Camp Meeting
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Down South Camp Meeting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Don't Be That Way
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Don't Be That Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Don't Be That Way
Last played on
Idaho
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Idaho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Idaho
Last played on
Hooray for Hollywood
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Hooray for Hollywood
Last played on
On A Slow Boat To China
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
On A Slow Boat To China
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
On A Slow Boat To China
Last played on
Bolero
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Bolero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Bolero
Last played on
Jersey Bounce
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Jersey Bounce
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Jersey Bounce
Last played on
After Youve Gone
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
After Youve Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
After Youve Gone
Last played on
It Had To Be You
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
It Had To Be You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
It Had To Be You
Blue Skies
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Blue Skies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Blue Skies
Taking A Chance On Love
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Taking A Chance On Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Taking A Chance On Love
South Of The Border
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
South Of The Border
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
South Of The Border
Why Dont You Do Right
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Why Dont You Do Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Why Dont You Do Right
Last played on
Amapola
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Amapola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Amapola
Last played on
The Glory of Love
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
The Glory of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
The Glory of Love
Last played on
Moonglow
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Moonglow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Moonglow
Last played on
Let's Dance
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Let's Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Let's Dance
Last played on
Big John Special
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Big John Special
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Big John Special
Last played on
I've Got A Gal In Kalamazoo
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
I've Got A Gal In Kalamazoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
I've Got A Gal In Kalamazoo
Last played on
Junk Man
Benny Goodman
Junk Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjtg.jpglink
Junk Man
Last played on
Taking a Chance on Love (feat. Benny Goodman and His Orchestra)
Helen Forrest
Taking a Chance on Love (feat. Benny Goodman and His Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw9d.jpglink
Taking a Chance on Love (feat. Benny Goodman and His Orchestra)
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist