James Devlin (born 7 May 1989), better known mononymously as Devlin, is an English rapper from Dagenham, East London. He attended the Brittons Academy in Rainham, East London. He was signed to Island Records from 2010-2015. Part of grime collective 'O.T Crew' with Dogzilla, Deeperman, M. Eye, Benson, Kozy, Syer Bars, Shotz, Meshie, Props and Daze. Devlin was also a member of The Movement, consisting of himself, Wretch 32, Scorcher, Ghetts, Lightning, Mercston and DJ Unique but has since left.