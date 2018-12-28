DevlinUK Grime MC. Born 7 May 1989
Devlin
1989-05-07
Devlin Biography (Wikipedia)
James Devlin (born 7 May 1989), better known mononymously as Devlin, is an English rapper from Dagenham, East London. He attended the Brittons Academy in Rainham, East London. He was signed to Island Records from 2010-2015. Part of grime collective 'O.T Crew' with Dogzilla, Deeperman, M. Eye, Benson, Kozy, Syer Bars, Shotz, Meshie, Props and Daze. Devlin was also a member of The Movement, consisting of himself, Wretch 32, Scorcher, Ghetts, Lightning, Mercston and DJ Unique but has since left.
Devlin Performances & Interviews
- Devlin makes a comeback with DJ Target and they get deep!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04scy3p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04scy3p.jpg2017-02-09T15:03:00.000ZDevlin chats past, present and future with DJ Target and there is even a cheeky taster of his Fire in the Booth part 2!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04scx3r
Devlin makes a comeback with DJ Target and they get deep!
- ‘I think you sound really angry. Who upset you? Do you want me to tell them off?’ - 6 yr old Sienna on Devlinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qymnr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qymnr.jpg2017-01-31T14:18:00.000ZDevlin is in the hot seat as Sienna reviews his latest release, The Devil In.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rfnb4
‘I think you sound really angry. Who upset you? Do you want me to tell them off?’ - 6 yr old Sienna on Devlin
- My First Bars: Devlinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z4rkz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z4rkz.jpg2016-07-06T13:55:00.000ZThe UK don talks about his first rap crew and some embarrassing first barshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03z4rq0
My First Bars: Devlin
- Devlin and Wretch 32 on getting ready for gigshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0178g2m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0178g2m.jpg2013-04-04T14:10:00.000ZDevlin and Wretch 32 talk to BBC 1Xtra's Charlie Sloth about pre-show nerves and routines. They were talking at the 2013 BBC Introducing Musicians' Masterclass.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01789dc
Devlin and Wretch 32 on getting ready for gigs
- Wretch 32 and Devlin on gig fails!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016nwmg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016nwmg.jpg2013-03-21T15:28:00.000ZWretch 32 and Devlin share their gig stories with Charlie Sloth at the BBC Introducing Masterclass 2013.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016nwmh
Wretch 32 and Devlin on gig fails!
Devlin Tracks
The Manor
Syer B & Devlin
The Manor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p8048.jpglink
The Manor
Performer
Last played on
(All Along The) Watchtower
Devlin
(All Along The) Watchtower
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p8048.jpglink
(All Along The) Watchtower
Last played on
Live In The Booth
Devlin
Live In The Booth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p8048.jpglink
Live In The Booth
Last played on
Off With Their Heads (feat. Wretch 32)
Devlin
Off With Their Heads (feat. Wretch 32)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btpnq.jpglink
Off With Their Heads (feat. Wretch 32)
Last played on
Bad Day
Devlin
Bad Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p8048.jpglink
Bad Day
Last played on
You Dun Know Already (Remix) (feat. Megaman, Frisco & Devlin)
Ghetts
You Dun Know Already (Remix) (feat. Megaman, Frisco & Devlin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043lj6c.jpglink
You Dun Know Already (Remix) (feat. Megaman, Frisco & Devlin)
Last played on
Something In The Water
Syer B & Devlin
Something In The Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p8048.jpglink
Something In The Water
Performer
Last played on
Mushrooms
Devlin
Mushrooms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p8048.jpglink
Mushrooms
Performer
Last played on
(All Along The) Watchtower (feat. Ed Sheeran)
Devlin
(All Along The) Watchtower (feat. Ed Sheeran)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p8048.jpglink
(All Along The) Watchtower (feat. Ed Sheeran)
Last played on
No Church In The Wild (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 22nd Aug 2012)
Devlin
No Church In The Wild (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 22nd Aug 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p8048.jpglink
No Church In The Wild (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 22nd Aug 2012)
Last played on
You Need Me, I Don't Need You (Remix) (feat. Wretch 32 & Devlin)
Ed Sheeran
You Need Me, I Don't Need You (Remix) (feat. Wretch 32 & Devlin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btjr6.jpglink
You Need Me, I Don't Need You (Remix) (feat. Wretch 32 & Devlin)
Last played on
Runaway (feat. Yasmin)
Devlin
Runaway (feat. Yasmin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bvzym.jpglink
Runaway (feat. Yasmin)
Last played on
Hot Boy Freestyle
Devlin
Hot Boy Freestyle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p8048.jpglink
Hot Boy Freestyle
Last played on
Sho (Remix) (feat. Chip, Stefflon Don, Frisco, Devlin & Ghetts)
Young Spray
Sho (Remix) (feat. Chip, Stefflon Don, Frisco, Devlin & Ghetts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3j87.jpglink
Sho (Remix) (feat. Chip, Stefflon Don, Frisco, Devlin & Ghetts)
Last played on
Blow Your Mind (feat. Maverick Sabre)
Devlin
Blow Your Mind (feat. Maverick Sabre)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sd081.jpglink
Blow Your Mind (feat. Maverick Sabre)
Last played on
No Church In The Wild
Ed Sheeran
No Church In The Wild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kq8kh.jpglink
No Church In The Wild
Last played on
Playlists featuring Devlin
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Grime vs Spoken Word Special
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq5j5v
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-06-05T01:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02szqr9.jpg
5
Jun
2015
Live Lounge: Grime vs Spoken Word Special
BBC Broadcasting House
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/a8h38g
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T01:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0162p81.jpg
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
BBC Introducing Masterclass: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez8g9r/acts/a3mp5v
London
2013-03-21T01:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01699rr.jpg
21
Mar
2013
BBC Introducing Masterclass: 2013
10:45
London
1Xtra Live: 2012 - London / Liverpool / Manchester
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8vg9r/acts/ar5v4f
Liverpool
2012-11-14T01:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0114xhr.jpg
14
Nov
2012
1Xtra Live: 2012 - London / Liverpool / Manchester
Liverpool
Live Lounge: Devlin & Ed Sheeran
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew9mxj
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-08-21T01:31:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013hzf7.jpg
21
Aug
2012
Live Lounge: Devlin & Ed Sheeran
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Devlin Links
