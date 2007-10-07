Ib GlindemannBorn 27 September 1934
Ib Glindemann
1934-09-27
Ib Glindemann Biography (Wikipedia)
Ib Glindemann (born September 27, 1934) is a Danish jazz musician, the leader of the Ib Glindemann Orchestra (a big band modeled after the Stan Kenton Orchestra). When in Europe, saxophonist Stan Getz was a frequent guest star of the orchestra.
Ib Glindemann Tracks
