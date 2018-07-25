Roger Kleier (born 1958, Glendale, California) is an American composer, guitarist, improviser and producer.

He studied composition at the University of North Texas College of Music and the USC Thornton School of Music. Kleier's compositional work typically uses an expanded vocabulary for the electric guitar through the use of extended techniques and digital technology. His style draws equally from improvisation, contemporary classical music, and the American guitar traditions of blues, jazz, and rock.

Kleier has been a guest lecturer and educator at the California Institute of the Arts, the Academy of Performing Arts Prague, Washington University St. Louis, Edith Cowan University Perth, Hartt College Hartford CT, San Francisco State University, Mills College Oakland, St. Cloud University Minnesota, the Perpich Center for the Arts Minneapolis, and Princeton University. He has received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Rockefeller Foundation, the American Composers Forum, the McKnight Foundation, and Meet the Composer. Residencies include the Djerassi Foundation, the American Academy in Berlin, a McKnight Visiting Composer Fellowship (Minnesota), a Harvestworks Fellowship, an Engine 27 Project Residency, the Gerald Oshita Fellowship, and he was the Composer-in-Residence of the Center for Contemporary Music at Mills College Oakland.