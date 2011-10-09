Total Slacker is an American band from Brooklyn, New York.

In their first year as a group, they released two singles on independent record labels both in the U.S. and Europe and played over 100 shows in New York, garnering the attention of press and international radio play. \ Total Slacker's first drummer was Ross Condon, the younger brother to Zach Condon of the band, Beirut. In January 2011, their single "Crystal Necklace" reached #36 on Pitchfork's Top 50 songs from 2010 readers poll. On March 14, 2011, the band's single "Crystal Necklace" was released on London based record label Fierce Panda, a compilation cassette tape with bands Dum Dum Girls, Twin Sister, Beach Fossils, Real Estate and Weekends. On July 26, 2011 Total Slacker debuted on BBC Radio for Tom Ravenscroft /Jon Hillcock's program in London. On August 10, 2011 the single "Video Store Rental Guy" was featured in Kai Neville's surf film: Lost Atlas, and covered in Surfing Magazine

On September 27, 2011,Pitchfork Media reviewed their debut LP "Thrashin", released in London on Marshall Teller Records. On October 30, 2011 Total Slacker made a cameo on MTV's new show "Weird Vibes" On November 9, 2011 Front man Tucker Rountree was interviewed on NBC.com about their debut LP "Thrashin" and the recent occupy wall street protests. On December 7, 2011 VH1 interviewed the band for WTF Wednesday's O Music awards.