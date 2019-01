Prinzhorn Dance School consists of two artists, Tobin Prinz and Suzi Horn. The group is named for Dr. Hans Prinzhorn, who collected art by mentally ill patients under his care. The duo were originally based in Brighton and Portsmouth and made their debut in 2007.

