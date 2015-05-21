Prinzhorn Dance SchoolFormed 2004
Prinzhorn Dance School
2004
Prinzhorn Dance School Biography (Wikipedia)
Prinzhorn Dance School consists of two artists, Tobin Prinz and Suzi Horn. The group is named for Dr. Hans Prinzhorn, who collected art by mentally ill patients under his care. The duo were originally based in Brighton and Portsmouth and made their debut in 2007.
Reign (Sh*t Robot Remix)
Reign
Clean
Turn Up The Light
Happy In Bits
Usurper (Specially Recorded Version)
I Want You (Specially Recorded Version)
The Flora and Fauna of Britain In Bloom (Specially Recorded Version)
I Want You
Seed, Crop, Harvest
