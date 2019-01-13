Nils LofgrenBorn 21 June 1951
Nils Lofgren
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtpz.jpg
1951-06-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1ef6bc8-2644-4b6d-aa21-27b630acf751
Nils Lofgren Biography (Wikipedia)
Nils Hilmer Lofgren (born June 21, 1951) is an American rock musician, recording artist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Along with his work as a solo artist, he has been a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band since 1984, a member of Crazy Horse (1970–1971; 1973; 2018–present), and founder/frontman of the band Grin. Lofgren was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the E Street Band in 2014.
Nils Lofgren Performances & Interviews
Johnnie walker is joined in conversation by Nils Lofgren all the way from Arizona.
Nils Lofgren
Songwriter, virtuoso guitarist and pianist Nils Lofgren joins Radio 2's Simon Mayo to talk about his 45 years worth of recording and his forthcoming UK tour.
Nils Lofgren in conversation with Simon Mayo
Nils Lofgren Tracks
Shine Silently
Nils Lofgren
Shine Silently
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpz.jpglink
Shine Silently
Last played on
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
Nils Lofgren
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpz.jpglink
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
Last played on
In Your Hands
Nils Lofgren
In Your Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpz.jpglink
In Your Hands
Last played on
Back It Up
Nils Lofgren
Back It Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpz.jpglink
Back It Up
Last played on
I Came To Dance
Nils Lofgren
I Came To Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpz.jpglink
I Came To Dance
Last played on
Back It Up (live)
Nils Lofgren
Back It Up (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpz.jpglink
Back It Up (live)
Last played on
Keith Don't Go (live)
Nils Lofgren
Keith Don't Go (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpz.jpglink
Keith Don't Go (live)
Last played on
Keith Don't Go
Nils Lofgren
Keith Don't Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpz.jpglink
Keith Don't Go
Last played on
Goin' Back
Nils Lofgren
Goin' Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtpz.jpglink
Goin' Back
Last played on
