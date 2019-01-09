Fred FalkeBorn 7 January 1973
Frédérick "Fred" Falke is a French house & dance music producer and DJ.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Intro
Alan Braxe
Most Wanted
Alan Braxe
Cloud 9 (Fred Falke Remix)
Jamiroquai
Don't Lose Your Steam (Fred Falke Remix)
Gregory Porter
It's A Memory (Amtrac Remix) (feat. Elohim & Mansions on the Moon)
Fred Falke
Comeback (Fred Falke Remix)
Ella Eyre
