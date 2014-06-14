Freddy JenkinsBorn 10 October 1906. Died 12 July 1978
Freddy Jenkins
1906-10-10
Freddy Jenkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Freddie Jenkins (October 10, 1906 – 1978) was an American jazz trumpeter.
Freddy Jenkins Tracks
The Back Room Romp
Rex Stewart & His 52nd Street Stompers
The Back Room Romp
The Back Room Romp
I Can't Dance
Freddy Jenkins
I Can't Dance
I Can't Dance
