Haerts (stylized as HAERTS) is a German indie pop music duo, formed in 2011 in New York. The band consists of Nini Fabi (vocals) and Ben Gebert (keyboards, guitars).

The group made their debut with the single Wings, which was called “as flawless as pop tunes come”, by KEXP. They released their first EP, Hemiplegia, in 2013, their self-titled debut album on Columbia Records in 2014, and the visual EP, POWERLAND, in 2016.

Since then they have released three further singles and toured with bands such as Rhye, Shout Out Louds, Michelle Branch, Washed Out, and London Grammar. Their music has been featured in film and television, in such films and shows as Carrie, Cake, Love, Simon, Pretty Little Liars and 13 Reasons Why.