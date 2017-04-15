Pauline Tinsley (born 1928) is a British soprano, notable for her performances for the Welsh National Opera (1962–1972, 1975–1981) and the English National Opera (1963–1974).

She was born in Wigan, near Manchester, on 27 March 1928 and studied at the Northern College of Music with Margaret Dillon and Ellis Keeler, and then in London with Joan Cross, Dame Eva Turner and Roy Henderson. Her debut was in 1961 as Desdemona in Rossini's Otello with the Philopera Company at St. Pancras Town Hall, London, and she also sang leading roles in early Verdi and Wagner operas with that company. She joined the Welsh National Opera in 1962 and the English National Opera in 1963, specialising in operas by Verdi, Puccini and Richard Strauss. In 1965 she became a member of The Royal Opera, Covent Garden, where she appeared as the Kostelnička in Jenůfa by Janáček, the title roles of Elektra and Tosca and in other leading roles. Tinsley also sang at Glyndebourne Festival Opera, the New York City Opera, in Hamburg, Zűrich, Vancouver, Houston, and Santa Fé. She was prized for her compelling dramatic presence and her easily heard, untiring voice.