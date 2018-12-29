Alicia MyersBorn 20 November 1957
Alicia Myers (born November 20, 1957) is an American R&B musician. She started her music career with the band Al Hudson & the Soul Partners. Her first solo release, Alicia, was released in 1981 with MCA Records, and it was her breakthrough release upon the Billboard magazine charts, placing on the R&B Albums. The subsequent album, Alicia Again, released the same year, yet this failed to place on any Billboard charts. She release, I Fooled You This Time, the subsequent year, and it charted on the Billboard R&B Albums chart. The 1984 release, I Appreciate, placed on the aforementioned chart alongside a charting on The Billboard 200. Her last album, Don't Stop What You're Doin', was released in 1986 by Universal Special Products, however it did not chart.
