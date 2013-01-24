Gayatri Ganjawala (née Iyer) is an Indian playback singer, primarily in Bollywood. She landed up with the part of Princess Anjuli in the West End of London musical production of M. M. Kaye's The Far Pavilions, which opened in the summer of 2007.

Iyer married Kunal Ganjawala, another successful Indian playback singer. She graduated from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) in 2001. With the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) brand, she established herself as a leading playback in Bollywood. One of her well-known songs is "My Dil goes Mmmm" from Salaam Namaste. Famous music directors Anand-Milind used her voice in many of their songs in the mid 90s, the most popular one being the romantic ballad Meri Jaane Jana from the film Insaaf. They recently recorded an English song with her for the cross-over film Don't Tie the Knot.