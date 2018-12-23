Jyotsna Srikanth
Jyotsna Srikanth Biography (Wikipedia)
Jyotsna Srikanth is an Indian violinist and composer, performing Carnatic music and Western classical music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jyotsna Srikanth Tracks
Rickshaw Race (Sindhubhairavi) (feat. Jyotsna Srikanth)
The Bollywood Brass Band
Aerial Acrobatics (Hemavathi) (feat. Jyotsna Srikanth)
The Bollywood Brass Band
Haunting Thoughts
Jyotsna Srikanth
Varnam
Jyotsna Srikanth
Gopalaka Pahimam
Jyotsna Srikanth
Thillana
Jyotsna Srikanth
Kehta Hai Mehra Dil (feat. Jyotsna Srikanth)
The Bollywood Brass Band
Kehta Hai Mehra Dil (feat. Jyotsna Srikanth)
The Bollywood Brass Band
Carnatic violin
Jyotsna Srikanth
Tillana Ratipatipriya
Jyotsna Srikanth
Wild Honey
Jyotsna Srikanth
Alaipayudhe
Jyotsna Srikanth
JJMD
Jyotsna Srikanth
Performer
Thillana
Jyotsna Srikanth
Performer
Annapoorne
Jyotsna Srikanth
Bollywood (Live In Session)
Jyotishna SirKanth
Performer
Sprint (Live In Session)
Jyotishna SirKanth
Performer
Varnam
Traditional Indian & Jyotsna Srikanth
Performer
Raga Shankara Bharnum
Trad, Sudha Ragunathan, Jyotsna Srikanth, Patri Satish Kumar & R.N. Prakash
Composer
