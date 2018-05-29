GarmarnaFormed 1990
Garmarna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1db6190-4f83-482e-a794-0088b2b4136d
Garmarna Biography (Wikipedia)
Garmarna is a Swedish folk rock band. Their songs are mainly old Scandinavian ballads.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Garmarna Tracks
Sort by
Gamen
Garmarna
Gamen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gamen
Last played on
Gamen (Vulture)
Garmarna
Gamen (Vulture)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gamen (Vulture)
Last played on
Hilla Lilla
Garmarna
Hilla Lilla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hilla Lilla
Last played on
Garmarna Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist