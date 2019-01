Samuel Alexander Garrett (born 28 August 1990) is an English singer and songwriter. Sam Garrett released his debut EP Be Easy in 2013 followed by the second EP Namaste released in 2014. In 2016, Garrett released his two-part acoustic EP titled Grace. Sam Garrett has been creating and singing devotional songs. In 2017, Garrett released his first studio album, Grace.

