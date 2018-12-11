Charles Daellenbach
Conrad Charles Daellenbach C.M. (born July 12, 1945) is an American and Canadian tuba player. He is best known as one of the founding members of the Canadian Brass, in which he remains the quintet's tuba player, publisher, business administrator and professional relationships manager. Daellenbach is the most recorded tuba performer in history.
Fortune arr Kroll
William Byrd
The Honie-suckle
Anthony Holborne
Lullabie Galliard
Anthony Holborne
Fitzwilliam Suite arr Frackenpohl (Galiarda)
William Byrd
Galliard arr Kroll
Anthony Holborne
Tuba Polka
Trad, Charles Daellenbach, Canadian Brass & Scott Irvine
Rowland or Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home arr Cable (feat. Canadian Brass, Ronald Romm, Frederic Mills, David Ohanian, Charles Daellenbach, Eugene Watts & Howard Cable)
William Byrd
