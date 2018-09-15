Mark Snow (born Martin Fulterman; August 26, 1946) is an American composer for film and television. Not to be confused with Mark Snow AKA The Yeti an EDM producer. Among his most famous compositions is the theme music for sci-fi television series The X-Files. The theme reached no. 2 on the UK Singles Chart. Snow also wrote the music for another Chris Carter series, Millennium, and the background music scores for both shows, a total of 12 seasons.

He is married to Glynn Daly, sister of actors Tim Daly and Tyne Daly.