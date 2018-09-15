Mark SnowFilm and TV score composer. Born 26 August 1946
Mark Snow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1946-08-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1d3685a-c61d-49aa-a294-bcfc25e516b5
Mark Snow Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Snow (born Martin Fulterman; August 26, 1946) is an American composer for film and television. Not to be confused with Mark Snow AKA The Yeti an EDM producer. Among his most famous compositions is the theme music for sci-fi television series The X-Files. The theme reached no. 2 on the UK Singles Chart. Snow also wrote the music for another Chris Carter series, Millennium, and the background music scores for both shows, a total of 12 seasons.
He is married to Glynn Daly, sister of actors Tim Daly and Tyne Daly.
Mark Snow Tracks
X Files Theme
Mark Snow
X Files Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
X Files Theme
Last played on
The X Files
Mark Snow
The X Files
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fh3tv.jpglink
X FILES BED
Mark Snow
X FILES BED
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
X FILES BED
Last played on
Mountain Montage / The Plow (X-Files: I Want To Believe Ost)
Mark Snow
Mountain Montage / The Plow (X-Files: I Want To Believe Ost)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hart To Hart
Mark Snow
Hart To Hart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hart To Hart
Last played on
Foot Chase
Mark Snow
Foot Chase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Foot Chase
Last played on
X-Files (UNKLE Variation on a Theme Surrender
Mark Snow
X-Files (UNKLE Variation on a Theme Surrender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
