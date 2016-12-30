Prince BusterBorn 28 May 1938. Died 8 September 2016
Prince Buster
1938-05-28
Prince Buster Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecil Bustamente Campbell OD (24 May 1938 – 8 September 2016), known professionally as Prince Buster, was a Jamaican singer-songwriter and producer. The records he released in the 1960s influenced and shaped the course of Jamaican contemporary music and created a legacy of work that would be drawn upon later by reggae and ska artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Prince Buster Performances & Interviews
Funk Family Tree: Barry White - Prince Buster
Prince Buster Tracks
Al Capone
Prince Buster
Al Capone
Al Capone
Enjoy Yourself
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Enjoy Yourself
Enjoy Yourself
I Stand Accused
Prince Buster
I Stand Accused
I Stand Accused
Al Capone
Prince Buster
Al Capone
Al Capone
Prince Of Peace
Prince Buster
Prince Of Peace
Prince Of Peace
Madness
Prince Buster
Madness
Madness
Ten Commandments
Prince Buster
Ten Commandments
Ten Commandments
Whine and Grine
Prince Buster
Whine and Grine
Whine and Grine
Enjoy Yourself - Prince Buster
Prince Buster
Prince Buster
Enjoy Yourself - Prince Buster
Enjoy Yourself - Prince Buster
Ghost Dance
Prince Buster
Ghost Dance
Ghost Dance
Judge Dread
Prince Buster
Judge Dread
Judge Dread
Love Each Other
Prince Buster
Love Each Other
Love Each Other
One Step Beyond
Prince Buster
One Step Beyond
One Step Beyond
Enjoy Yourself
Prince Buster
Enjoy Yourself
Enjoy Yourself
Ten Commandments of Man
Prince Buster
Ten Commandments of Man
Ten Commandments of Man
Rock and Shake
Prince Buster
Rock and Shake
Rock and Shake
Let's Go To The Dance
Prince Buster
Let's Go To The Dance
Let's Go To The Dance
The Abeng
Prince Buster
The Abeng
The Abeng
Too Hot
Prince Buster
Too Hot
Too Hot
Message to the Black Man Chapter 1.
Prince Buster
Prince Buster
Message to the Black Man Chapter 1.
Message to the Black Man Chapter 1.
