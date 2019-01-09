DaughterUK indie folk band fronted by Elena Tonra. Formed 2010
Daughter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05p02vv.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1ced3e5-476c-4046-bd74-d428f419989b
Daughter Biography (Wikipedia)
Daughter are an indie folk band from England. Fronted by North London native Elena Tonra (born 15 January 1990), they were formed in 2010 after the addition of Swiss-born guitarist Igor Haefeli and drummer Remi Aguilella from France. They have released four EPs, three singles and three albums, and are currently signed to Glassnote (North America) and 4AD (Europe). After playing the local London circuit, they toured supporting Ben Howard around Europe and have since played headlining tours around North America, Europe and Australia.
Daughter Performances & Interviews
Daughter - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
2016-07-26T22:59:00.000Z
The London-based trio kick off the evening with their lush take on indie-folk.
Daughter - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Daughter catch up with Zane Lowe
2013-04-19T20:00:00.000Z
London trio Daughter catch up with Zane Lowe.
Daughter catch up with Zane Lowe
Daughter catch up with Steve Lamacq
2013-03-29T19:00:00.000Z
Daughter catch up with Steve Lamacq to talk about their debut album 'If You Leave'.
Daughter catch up with Steve Lamacq
Daughter chat with Annie Mac
2013-03-12T12:06:00.000Z
English indie folk band Daughter chat about writing and gigging, their latest album.
Daughter chat with Annie Mac
Daughter Tracks
Sort by
A Hole In The Earth
Daughter
A Hole In The Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p02y7.jpglink
A Hole In The Earth
Last played on
All I Wanted
Daughter
All I Wanted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p02y7.jpglink
All I Wanted
Last played on
Witches
Daughter
Witches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p02y7.jpglink
Witches
Last played on
Youth
Daughter
Youth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01cj1j8.jpglink
Youth
Last played on
Human
Daughter
Human
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btg43.jpglink
Human
Last played on
No Care
Daughter
No Care
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044wh6w.jpglink
No Care
Last played on
Numbers
Daughter
Numbers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03c7dt3.jpglink
Numbers
Last played on
Medicine
Daughter
Medicine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p02y7.jpglink
Medicine
Last played on
How
Daughter
How
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pdvh2.jpglink
How
Last played on
New Ways
Daughter
New Ways
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p02y7.jpglink
New Ways
Last played on
Still
Daughter
Still
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btg20.jpglink
Still
Last played on
Candles
Daughter
Candles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p02y7.jpglink
Candles
Last played on
Burn It Down
Daughter
Burn It Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05f7f3w.jpglink
Burn It Down
Last played on
Mothers
Daughter
Mothers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p02y7.jpglink
Mothers
Last played on
Get Lucky (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Daughter
Get Lucky (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Lucky (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Performer
Last played on
Doing The Right Thing
Daughter
Doing The Right Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034lx7j.jpglink
Doing The Right Thing
Last played on
Smother
Daughter
Smother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btpzl.jpglink
Smother
Last played on
Landfill
Daughter
Landfill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05j78fz.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a546gw
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T03:41:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zd4cg.jpg
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
18:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq6c8g/acts/avx4mb
Bristol
2016-02-13T03:41:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03jgts8.jpg
13
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
20:20
Bristol
6 Music at Green Man
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5dwrz
Black Mountains, Wales
2014-08-14T03:41:37
14
Aug
2014
6 Music at Green Man
Black Mountains, Wales
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex3v4f/acts/a3hdgw
Henham Park, Suffolk
2013-07-20T03:41:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c3cnr.jpg
20
Jul
2013
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/aczdgw
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-29T03:41:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p019psck.jpg
29
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
