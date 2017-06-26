Royal Southern BrotherhoodFormed 2011
Royal Southern Brotherhood
2011
Biography (Wikipedia)
Royal Southern Brotherhood is an American blues and blues rock supergroup, consisting of singer and percussionist Cyril Neville, vocalist and guitarist Devon Allman, vocalist and guitarist Mike Zito, drummer Yonrico Scott, and bassist Charlie Wooton. The band released their debut album on May 8, 2012.
Tracks
Nowhere To Hide
Royal Southern Brotherhood
Nowhere To Hide
I'm Comin' Home
Royal Southern Brotherhood
I'm Comin' Home
Everybody Pays Some Dues
Royal Southern Brotherhood
Everybody Pays Some Dues
Spirit Man
Royal Southern Brotherhood
Spirit Man
Reach My Goal
Royal Southern Brotherhood
Reach My Goal
I Wanna Be Free
Royal Southern Brotherhood
I Wanna Be Free
Takes A Village
Royal Southern Brotherhood
Takes A Village
Shoulda Known
Royal Southern Brotherhood
Shoulda Known
World Blues
Royal Southern Brotherhood
World Blues
Moonlight over the Mississippi
Royal Southern Brotherhood
Moonlight over the Mississippi
Left My Heart In Memphis
Royal Southern Brotherhood
Left My Heart In Memphis
All Around the World
Royal Southern Brotherhood
All Around the World
Ways About You
Royal Southern Brotherhood
Ways About You
