Tommy TychoBorn 11 April 1928. Died 4 April 2013
Tommy Tycho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-04-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1ccd5bb-b335-48b0-adb6-45ed94aefd12
Tommy Tycho Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas (Tommy) Tycho AM MBE (11 April 1928 – 4 April 2013) was a multi-talented Hungarian-born Australian pianist, conductor, composer and arranger. He was associated with musical productions on Australian television for many years from its inception in 1956, including such programs as The Mavis Bramston Show. The recorded version of the National Anthem Advance Australia Fair that is now usually used to accompany singers at major sporting and community events is Tommy Tycho's arrangement. He wrote a number of film scores, and his activities bridged both popular and classical styles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy Tycho Tracks
Sort by
The Skater's Waltz
Émile Waldteufel
The Skater's Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc054.jpglink
The Skater's Waltz
Orchestra
Last played on
Skater's Waltz
Sydney International Orchestra, Émile Waldteufel, Mary Schneider & Tommy Tycho
Skater's Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skater's Waltz
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist