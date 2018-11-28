Ennis SistersFormed 1997
Ennis Sisters
1997
Ennis Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ennis Sisters are a Canadian musical family group from St. John's, Newfoundland.
Ambletown
Cherish the Ladies
Ambletown
Ambletown
Dreaming My Dreams With You
Ennis Sisters
Dreaming My Dreams With You
Dreaming My Dreams With You
Summer of my Dreams
Ennis Sisters
Summer of my Dreams
Summer of my Dreams
Killing the Blues
Ennis Sisters
Killing the Blues
Killing the Blues
Out from St Leonard's
Ennis Sisters
Out from St Leonard's
Out from St Leonard's
Three Kings
Ennis Sisters
Three Kings
Three Kings
