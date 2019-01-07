Sondre LercheBorn 5 September 1982
Sondre Lerche
1982-09-05
Sondre Lerche Biography (Wikipedia)
Sondre Lerche (born 5 September 1982 in Bergen, Norway) is a Norwegian singer, songwriter and guitarist, now based in New York City. He has released eight studio albums.
Sondre Lerche Tracks
Thank u, Next
Sondre Lerche
Thank u, Next
Thank u, Next
My hands are shaking
Sondre Lerche
My hands are shaking
My hands are shaking
heartbeat radio
Sondre Lerche
heartbeat radio
heartbeat radio
Sondre Lerche Links
