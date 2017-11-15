RakaaMember of Dilated Peoples
Rakaa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1c23001-af49-4f2e-8e62-06346a734eeb
Rakaa Biography (Wikipedia)
Rakaa Taylor, better known by his stage names Rakaa, Rakaa Iriscience, and Iriscience, is a rapper from Los Angeles, California. He is a member of Dilated Peoples alongside Evidence and DJ Babu.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rakaa Tracks
Sort by
Observatory (feat. Mad Lion)
Rakaa
Observatory (feat. Mad Lion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wy1jy.jpglink
Observatory (feat. Mad Lion)
Last played on
Crown Of Thorns (feat. Aloe Blacc)
Rakaa
Crown Of Thorns (feat. Aloe Blacc)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crown Of Thorns (feat. Aloe Blacc)
Last played on
Rakaa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist