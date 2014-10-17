Dorothy MannSinger from the house/garage group The Fog
Dorothy Mann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1bffa03-5665-4984-b06a-a2c109ccff4d
Dorothy Mann Tracks
Sort by
That Sound (Dropped The Bomb Dub) (feat. Dorothy Mann)
Ralph Falcon
That Sound (Dropped The Bomb Dub) (feat. Dorothy Mann)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Sound (Dropped The Bomb Dub) (feat. Dorothy Mann)
Last played on
Back to artist