Aksak Maboul (also spelled Aqsak Maboul for a while) are a Belgian avant-rock band founded in 1977 by Marc Hollander and Vincent Kenis. They made two studio albums, Onze Danses Pour Combattre la Migraine (1977) and Un Peu de l'Âme des Bandits (1980), the latter with ex-Henry Cow members Chris Cutler and Fred Frith. They were also active in the Rock in Opposition movement in 1979.

By the mid-1980s Aksak Maboul ceased functioning as a group, but became active again in 2010 when they produced a new track for a tribute album. In 2014 they resumed work on an unfinished album, Ex-Futur Album (by Véronique Vincent & Aksak Maboul), that they had begun between 1981 and 1983. The album came out in Europe in October 2014. The band started touring again in 2015, with a new line-up.