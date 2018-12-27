Melody’s Echo Chamber
Melody’s Echo Chamber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1bcf3fd-dcf9-4437-b4f4-d8a6ab837396
Melody’s Echo Chamber Biography (Wikipedia)
Melody's Echo Chamber is the main project of French musician Melody Prochet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Melody’s Echo Chamber Tracks
Sort by
Breathe In, Breathe Out
Melody’s Echo Chamber
Breathe In, Breathe Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067x9c5.jpglink
Breathe In, Breathe Out
Last played on
Cross My Heart
Melody’s Echo Chamber
Cross My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06lj0tj.jpglink
Cross My Heart
Last played on
I Follow You
Melody’s Echo Chamber
I Follow You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Follow You
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-29T04:03:35
29
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Melody’s Echo Chamber Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Unknown Mortal Orchestra - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Tame Impala - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Tame Impala - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
-
'Who are you, and what are you doing with my band??' - Kevin Parker of Tame Impala talks cover songs
-
Kevin Parker: Should Music Be Free?
-
Mary Anne chats to Ruban from Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Back to artist