Juha Uusitalo
Bass-baritone
Juha Uusitalo
Past BBC Events
BBC Orchestras and Singers at the Proms: Prom 28: Stravinsky – Oedipus rex
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-07
7
Aug
2014
BBC Orchestras and Singers at the Proms: Prom 28: Stravinsky – Oedipus rex
19:30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 28: Beethoven & Stravinsky
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-07
7
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 28: Beethoven & Stravinsky
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
2003-09-07
7
Sep
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-27
27
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
