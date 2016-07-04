Vijayata PanditBorn 25 August 1967
Vijayata Pandit
1967-08-25
Vijayata Pandit Biography (Wikipedia)
Vijayta Pandit is an Indian film actress and playback singer, most famous for her first film Love Story (1981).
Vijayata Pandit Tracks
Sachi Ye Kahani
Haiamit Kumar, Udit Narayan & Vijayata Pandit
Sachi Ye Kahani
Sachi Ye Kahani
Kyon Na Hum Milke Pyar
Amit Kumar
Kyon Na Hum Milke Pyar
Kyon Na Hum Milke Pyar
