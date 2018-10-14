The Clinch Mountain Boys
The Clinch Mountain Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1bab8e5-8a9c-4c0a-8315-006170b1330b
The Clinch Mountain Boys Tracks
Sort by
The Fields Have Turned Brown
The Clinch Mountain Boys
The Fields Have Turned Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fields Have Turned Brown
Last played on
Man Of Constant Sorrow
Ralph Stanley & the Clinch Mountain Boys
Man Of Constant Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man Of Constant Sorrow
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Clinch Mountain Boys
Back to artist