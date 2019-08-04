Daws ButlerHanna‐Barbera voice actor. Born 16 November 1916. Died 18 May 1988
Daws Butler
1916-11-16
Daws Butler Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Dawson Butler (November 16, 1916 – May 18, 1988) was an American voice actor. He worked mostly for the Hanna-Barbera animation production company where he originated the voices of many familiar characters, including Loopy De Loop, Wally Gator, Yogi Bear, Hokey Wolf, Elroy Jetson, Quick Draw McGraw, Snagglepuss, Spike the Bulldog, and Huckleberry Hound.
