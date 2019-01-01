Maynard James KeenanBorn 17 April 1964
Maynard James Keenan
James Herbert Keenan (born April 17, 1964), known professionally as Maynard James Keenan or MJK, is an American singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, actor, author, and winemaker. He is best known as the vocalist for the rock bands Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer.
In addition to his music career, Keenan has ventured into fields such as acting, improvisational sketch comedy, and winemaking. He currently owns Merkin Vineyards and the associated winery Caduceus Cellars. Since rising to fame, he has been noted as being reclusive; however, he does emerge for the occasional interview and to support charitable causes.
