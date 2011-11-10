Albita Rodríguez (born 6 June 1962), known in her music career simply as Albita, is a Grammy-winning Cuban singer, producer and composer.

Albita was born in Havana, Cuba. Her parents, Martín Rodríguez and Minerva Herrera were well-known Cuban folk music singers (who performed as Martín y Minerva or better known as Mima y Pipo), which ensured Albita's exposure to the world of Cuban country music from her early years. Working professionally since her teen years, by the late eighties she had attained recognition among national interpreters of Cuban folk music.

In 1988, her first album, Habrá Música Guajira (There Will Be Guajira Music), was released. In 1990, work commitments took her to Colombia and from there she defected to the United States on April 15, 1993, making the southern city of Miami her place of permanent residence.

Once in Miami, Albita got the attention of celebrities like Gianni Versace, Quincy Jones, Madonna, Sylvester Stallone, Paco de Lucia, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, among others that soon became her fans.