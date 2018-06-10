John AlldisBorn 10 August 1929. Died 20 December 2010
John Alldis
1929-08-10
John Alldis Biography (Wikipedia)
John Alldis (10 August 1929 – 20 December 2010) was an English chorus-master and conductor.
John Alldis Tracks
Full Fathom Five
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Hymn to the Waters
Gustav Holst
2 Choruses Op.14
Alexander Goehr
L' Enfance du Christ: L' Adieu des bergers
Hector Berlioz
Les tringles des sistres tintaient (Carmen)
Georges Bizet
Ballad of Green Broom (5 Flower Songs)
Benjamin Britten
I know that my redeemer liveth [Messiah]
George Frideric Handel
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 48
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
Proms 1978: Prom 29
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
Proms 1973: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Winter Proms 1972–3: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
